Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.5% in the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.9% in the first quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 86.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 232.5% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 200.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

