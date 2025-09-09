PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
ISD opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
