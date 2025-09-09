Exome Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,400 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

