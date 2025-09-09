Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.40 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 8.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $24,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 478,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

