Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

