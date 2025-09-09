Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 379,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 91,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.18.

Quanta Services stock opened at $375.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

