Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,316 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $369.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.69.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

