SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,178,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,231,000 after purchasing an additional 326,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

