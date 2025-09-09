Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 843 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

