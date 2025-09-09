RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,478 GE Aerospace $GE

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $777,075,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of GE opened at $275.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $284.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
