Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.73 Million Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.23% of Cadre worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cadre by 37.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cadre by 24,275.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadre by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,241,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,061,747.92. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,500. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cadre Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE CDRE opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

