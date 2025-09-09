Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,985 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

