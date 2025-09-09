Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,799,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,014 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

