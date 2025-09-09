Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 15,536 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fluor were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fluor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Fluor Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

