Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 603.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $31,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
