Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.