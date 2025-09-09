Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.