VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 29.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

