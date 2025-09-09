Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Grows By 34.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,200 shares, agrowthof34.1% from the July 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 366,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACXP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

