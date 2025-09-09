Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 857.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

