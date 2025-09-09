Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Natera stock on August 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

