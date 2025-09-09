Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,100 shares, adropof22.0% from the July 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 275.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 4.88% of Amesite worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Amesite has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

