Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,000 shares, adropof28.8% from the July 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently,1.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airgain by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

