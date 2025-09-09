ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,780,000 shares, adecreaseof34.6% from the July 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

ProFrac Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 2,500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,558,628. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProFrac by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

