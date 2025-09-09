Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

