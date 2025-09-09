Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) vs. LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Basel Medical Group and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -2.41% N/A -8.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Basel Medical Group and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basel Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 LifeMD 0 2 5 1 2.88

Valuation and Earnings

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 114.09%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Basel Medical Group.

This table compares Basel Medical Group and LifeMD”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basel Medical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $212.45 million 1.37 -$18.88 million ($0.21) -29.29

Basel Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LifeMD beats Basel Medical Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basel Medical Group

Basel Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in providing orthopedic surgeries, medical care, and diagnosis services. Its services include orthopedic surgeries, medical care, rehabilitative therapy, physiotherapy, non-surgical treatments, medical diagnosis, magnetic resonance imaging, general surgery, x-ray, lump removal, sports medicine, and total hip replacement. The company was founded by Man Hing Yip on August 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

