Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gamehaus updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Gamehaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMHS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Gamehaus has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Gamehaus announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 98.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc is headquartered in Beijing, China.

