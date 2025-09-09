3,004 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Bought by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

