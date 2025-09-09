Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0%

PAYX stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.20 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

