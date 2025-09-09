Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

