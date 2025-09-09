Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXE. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

