Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Home Depot by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 35,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $420.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.27 and a 200-day moving average of $371.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

