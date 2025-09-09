Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after buying an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

