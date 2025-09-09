Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 7,721 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 875.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

