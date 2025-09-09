Voleon Capital Management LP Sells 34,020 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Voleon Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

