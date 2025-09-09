Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%.
Dunelm Group Stock Down 9.2%
Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,127.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.93, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,191.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity at Dunelm Group
In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total value of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
