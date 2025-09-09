Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 9.2%

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,127.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.93, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,191.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total value of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,349.17.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

