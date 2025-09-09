Legacy Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.8%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $251.94 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.