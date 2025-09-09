12,017 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Purchased by Legacy Advisory Services LLC

Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

