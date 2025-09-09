D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

