JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 85 to GBX 98 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLOY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 74 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 92 to GBX 103 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89.40.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 81.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 84.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68. Also, insider Chris Vogelzang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £42,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 471,274 shares of company stock worth $36,338,824. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

