Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,490 to GBX 1,670 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,355 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,311.25.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 1,391.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.94. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 747.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,433. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

