Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Benchmark

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SMTC opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Semtech has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.58 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 78.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 104,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Semtech by 58.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

