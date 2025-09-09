Woodline Partners LP Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,287 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $60,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.