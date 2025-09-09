Zimmer Partners LP Takes $3.55 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

