Legacy Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Legacy Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

