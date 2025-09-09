MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

