Zimmer Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,037 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $143.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.