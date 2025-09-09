MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires Shares of 4,558 Citigroup Inc. $C

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Citigroup by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214,623 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,944,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

