Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Windsor Advisory Group LLC

Windsor Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

