Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – September 8th

Eightco, Marathon Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities or balance sheets are significantly tied to Bitcoin. This can include firms that hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset, manufacturers of Bitcoin-mining hardware, or enterprises offering blockchain and cryptocurrency services. Investing in these stocks lets market participants gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through traditional equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Eightco (OCTO)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

TeraWulf (WULF)

